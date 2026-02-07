Agenda deportiva del sábado 7 de febrero: fútbol local y de afuera, básquet, tenis y más

FútbolUy. Seguinos en Twitter @futbolportaluy
SÁBADO 7
.
01:00 COPA DAVIS Japón-Austria (DIRECTV 314)
07:00 COPA DAVIS Marruecos-Colombia (DIRECTV 316)
09:00 COPA DAVIS Alemania-Perú (DIRECTV 317)
09:00 COPA DAVIS Hungría-Estados Unidos (DIRECTV 312)
09:00 COPA DAVIS República Checa-Suecia (DIRECTV 314)
09:30 PREMIER LEAGUE Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur (ESPN)
09:30 CHAMPIONSHIP Derby County-Ipswich Town (Disney +)
10:00 LIGA DE ESPAÑA Rayo Vallecano-Oviedo (ESPN 2)
10:00 LIGA 2 DE ESPAÑA Andorra-Real Sociedad B (DIRECTV 319)
11:00 HOCKEY Pro League masc / España-Inglaterra (Disney +)
11:00 RUGBY Seis Naciones U20 Italia-Escocia (ESPN 4)
11:00 BÁSQUET ARGENTINO Ferro-Atenas (TyC Sports y Basquetpass)
11:00 MMA PFL Road to Dubai 2026 (DIRECTV 315)
11:30 BUNDESLIGA Friburgo-Werder Bremen (Disney +)
11:30 BUNDESLIGA Heidenheim-Hamburgo (Disney +)
11:30 BUNDESLIGA Mainz-Augsburgo (Disney +)
11:30 BUNDESLIGA St. Pauli-Stuttgart (Disney +)
11:30 BUNDESLIGA Wolfsburgo-Borussia Dortmund (ESPN 5)
12:00 PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal-Sunderland (Disney +)
12:00 PREMIER LEAGUE Bournemouth-Aston Villa (ESPN 2)
12:00 PREMIER LEAGUE Burnley-West Ham United (Disney +)
12:00 PREMIER LEAGUE Fulham-Everton (Disney +)
12:00 PREMIER LEAGUE Wolverhampton Wanderers-Chelsea (Disney +)
12:00 CHAMPIONSHIP Coventry City-Oxford United (ESPN 7)
12:00 FUTSAL Eurocopa / tercer puesto Francia-Croacia (Disney +)
12:00 GOLF Liv Riyadh – ronda final (DIRECTV 313)
12:15 LIGA DE ESPAÑA Barcelona-Mallorca (ESPN)
12:15 LIGA 2 DE ESPAÑA Las Palmas-Burgos (DIRECTV 319)
13:00 COPA DAVIS Jamaica-Uruguay (YouTube @AUTTV1915)
13:00 LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA Lens-Rennes (Disney +)
13:00 COPA DAVIS Ecuador-Australia (DIRECTV 318)
13:00 TENIS ATP de Buenos Aires (TyC Sports)
13:15 RUGBY Seis Naciones U20 Inglaterra-Gales (ESPN 4)
13:30 HOCKEY Pro League fem / España-Alemania (Disney +)
14:00 SERIE A DE ITALIA Genoa-Napoli (ESPN 2)
14:30 PREMIER LEAGUE Newcastle United-Brentford (ESPN)
14:30 LIGA DE ESPAÑA Sevilla-Girona (DIRECTV 310)
14:30 BUNDESLIGA Borussia Monchengladbach-Bayer Leverkusen (Disney +)
14:30 LIGA 2 DE ESPAÑA Zaragoza-Éibar (Disney +)
15:00 LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA Brest-Lorient (Disney +)
15:30 FUTSAL Eurocopa / final España-Portugal (ESPN 3)
16:00 BOXEO Nick Ball-Brandon Figueroa (ESPN 2)
16:45 SERIE A DE ITALIA Fiorentina-Torino (ESPN 4)
17:00 TORNEO APERTURA Progreso-Central Español (DIRECTV 301, Antel TV, eventos y Disney +)
17:00 LIGA DE ESPAÑA Real Sociedad-Elche (DIRECTV 310)
17:00 LIGA 2 DE ESPAÑA Cádiz-Almería (Disney +)
17:00 LIGA ARGENTINA Aldosivi-Rosario Central (TyC Sports)
17:00 HOCKEY Pro League fem / China-Inglaterra (Disney +)
17:00 RUGBY Seis Naciones U20 Francia-Irlanda (Disney +)
17:00 NBA Brooklyn Nets-Washington Wizards (League Pass)
17:05 LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA Nantes-Olympique Lyon (Disney +)
17:30 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets (ESPN 3 y League Pass)
17:45 COPA DAVIS Chile-Serbia (DIRECTV 314)
18:00 LIGA ARGENTINA Racing-Argentinos Juniors (TyC Sports)
18:00 SUDAMERICANO U20 FEMENINO Ecuador-Argentina (DIRECTV 316)
18:00 SUDAMERICANO U20 FEMENINO Bolivia-Brasil (DIRECTV 317)
18:00 COPA DAVIS Canadá-Brasil (DIRECTV 312)
19:10 BASKET CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AMERICAS Obras Sanitarias-Nacional (DIRECTV 313)
20:00 LIGA ARGENTINA River Plate-Tigre (ESPN)
20:00 NBA San Antonio Spurs-Dallas Mavericks (League Pass)
20:30 TORNEO APERTURA Peñarol-City Torque (DIRECTV 301, Antel TV, eventos y Disney +)
21:00 NBA Orlando Magic-Utah Jazz (League Pass)
21:30 COPA NACIONAL DE SELECCIONES OFI Guichón-Ligas Agrarias (Flow 718/118)
21:30 NBA Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets (League Pass)
22:00 NBA Chicago Bulls-Denver Nuggets (League Pass)
22:10 BASKET CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AMERICAS Instituto-Franca (DIRECTV 313)
22:15 LIGA ARGENTINA Belgrano-Banfield (Disney +)
22:15 LIGA ARGENTINA Newell’s Old Boys-Defensa y Justicia (TyC Sports)
22:30 NBA LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors (ESPN 2 y League Pass)
23:00 NBA Phoenix Suns-Philadelphia 76ers (League Pass)
23:59 NBA Portland Trail Blazers-Memphis Grizzlies (League Pass)
23:59 NBA Sacramento Kings-Cleveland Cavaliers (League Pass)
