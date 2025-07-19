Agenda deportiva del sábado 19 de julio: fútbol, básquet, rugby, vóley, motor y más

FútbolUy. Seguinos en Twitter @futbolportaluy
SÁBADO 19
.
03:30 VÓLEY Nations League / Turquía-Brasil (DIRECTV 314)
04:00 RUGBY Amistoso / Nueva Zelanda-Francia (Disney +)
05:30 BÁSQUET Asia Cup femenina / semifinal 1 (DIRECTV 317)
07:30 VÓLEY Nations League / Alemania-Estados Unidos (DIRECTV 314)
05:50 MOTO Gran Premio de República Checa – clasificación (ESPN)
07:00 RUGBY Amistoso / Australia-British & Irish Lions (ESPN)
07:00 PÁDEL Premier Málaga – semifinales (Disney +)
08:00 GOLF Abierto Británico – tercera vuelta (ESPN 2)
08:30 BÁSQUET Asia Cup femenina / semifinal 2 (DIRECTV 317)
09:30 BÁSQUET Mundial femenino U19 / semifinal 1 (DIRECTV 313)
10:00 MOTO GP Gran Premio de República Checa – carrera sprint (ESPN 3)
10:00 FÚTBOL AMISTOSO Grasshoppers-West Ham United (Disney +)
10:00 CICLISMO Tour de Francia – etapa 14 (ESPN)
10:30 RUGBY Mundial U19 11º puesto / Irlanda-España (Disney +)
10:30 RUGBY Mundial U19 séptimo puesto / Gales-Italia (Disney +)
11:00 SEGUNDA DIVISIÓN PROFESIONAL Rentistas-Albion (VTV Plus)
11:00 FÚTBOL AMISTOSO Hansa Rostock-Aston Villa (Disney +)
11:00 MMA PFL África (DIRECTV 320)
11:30 VÓLEY Nations League / Serbia-Canadá (DIRECTV 314)
11:30 INDYCAR SERIES Streets of Toronto – práctica 2 (Disney +)
12:00 RUGBY Amistoso / Sudáfrica-Georgia (Disney +)
12:00 BÁSQUET Mundial femenino U19 / semifinal 2 (DIRECTV 313)
12:00 VÓLEY Nations League / Bulgaria-Polonia (DIRECTV 312)
13:00 RUGBY Mundial U19 tercer puesto / Francia-Argentina (ESPN 2)
13:00 RUGBY Mundial U19 quinto puesto / Inglaterra-Australia (Disney +)
14:00 RUGBY ARGENTINO CUBA-Belgrano Athletic (ESPN 4)
14:30 FÚTBOL ARGENTINO San Lorenzo-Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata (TyC Sports)
14:30 RUGBY ARGENTINO Alumni-Los Tilos (Disney +)
14:30 RUGBY ARGENTINO Newman-SIC (Disney +)
14:30 RUGBY ARGENTINO Hindú-Regatas Bella Vista (Disney +)
14:30 RUGBY ARGENTINO Buenos Aires-San Luis (Disney +)
14:30 RUGBY ARGENTINO La Plata-CASI (Disney +)
15:00 COPA NACIONAL DE CLUBES OFI Río Negro San José-Libertad San Carlos (DIRECTV 310 y Antel TV)
15:00 RUGBY Eliminatorias mundialistas / Brasil-Chile (Disney +)
15:00 MMA PFL Champions Series (DIRECTV 320)
15:30 RUGBY Mundial U19 noveno puesto / Georgia-Escocia (Disney +)
15:30 RUGBY Mundial U19 final / Nueva Zelanda-Francia (Disney +)
15:30 VÓLEY Nations League / Eslovenia-Italia (DIRECTV 312)
15:30 INDYCAR SERIES Streets of Toronto – clasificación (Disney +)
16:00 FÚTBOL AMISTOSO Leyendas River Plate-Leyendas Barcelona (ESPN)
16:00 FÚTBOL AMISTOSO Sevilla-Sunderland (Disney +)
16:00 EUROCOPA FEMENINA Cuartos de final / Francia-Alemania (ESPN 3)
16:30 FÚTBOL ARGENTINO Lanús-Rosario Central (TyC Sports)
16:40 RUGBY AMISTOSO Argentina-Uruguay (ESPN 2)
18:00 SEGUNDA DIVISIÓN PROFESIONAL La Luz-Uruguay Montevideo (VTV Plus)
18:00 COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA Venezuela-Bolivia (DIRECTV 313)
18:45 FÚTBOL ARGENTINO Platense-Vélez Sarsfield (TyC Sports)
18:45 FÚTBOL ARGENTINO Godoy Cruz-Sarmiento (Disney +)
19:00 ASCENSO ARGENTINO Ferro-Deportivo Madryn (DIRECTV 300)
19:00 NBA Summer League / semifinal (ESPN 3)
19:00 UFC 318 Preliminares (ESPN 5)
20:00 MLB Boston Red Sox-Chicago Cubs (ESPN 7)
21:00 FÚTBOL ARGENTINO Instituto de Córdoba-River Plate (ESPN)
21:00 COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA Colombia-Paraguay (DIRECTV 313)
21:00 BOXEO Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios (ESPN 2)
21:00 TENIS Exhibición Nicolás Lapenti-Juan Martín del Potro (DIRECTV 310)
21:00 KARATE Combat 55 – Miami (DIRECTV 320)
21:30 WNBA All Star Game (ESPN 3)
23:00 UFC 318 Max Holloway-Dustin Poirier (Disney +)
23:00 VÓLEY Nations League / Turquía-Argentina (DIRECTV 31)
.
FútbolUy. Seguinos en Twitter @futbolportaluy
Acerca de los comentariosHemos reformulado nuestra manera de mostrar comentarios, agregando tecnología de forma de que cada lector pueda decidir qué comentarios se le mostrarán en base a la valoración que tengan estos por parte de la comunidad. AMPLIAR
Esto es para poder mejorar el intercambio entre los usuarios y que sea un lugar que respete las normas de convivencia.
A su vez, habilitamos la casilla [email protected], para que los lectores puedan reportar comentarios que consideren fuera de lugar y que rompan las normas de convivencia.
Si querés leerlo hacé clic aquí[+]