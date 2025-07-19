Contenido creado por José Luis Calvete
Agenda deportiva del sábado 19 de julio: fútbol, básquet, rugby, vóley, motor y más

Desde la semifinal de OFI al Abierto Británico de Golf, pasando por el fútbol argentino, la B, la Euro femenina y Pumas-Teros.

SÁBADO 19

03:30 VÓLEY Nations League / Turquía-Brasil (DIRECTV 314)

04:00 RUGBY Amistoso / Nueva Zelanda-Francia (Disney +)

05:30 BÁSQUET Asia Cup femenina / semifinal 1 (DIRECTV 317)

07:30 VÓLEY Nations League / Alemania-Estados Unidos (DIRECTV 314)

05:50 MOTO Gran Premio de República Checa – clasificación (ESPN)

07:00 RUGBY Amistoso / Australia-British & Irish Lions (ESPN)

07:00 PÁDEL Premier Málaga – semifinales (Disney +)

08:00 GOLF Abierto Británico – tercera vuelta (ESPN 2)

08:30 BÁSQUET Asia Cup femenina / semifinal 2 (DIRECTV 317)

09:30 BÁSQUET Mundial femenino U19 / semifinal 1 (DIRECTV 313)

10:00 MOTO GP Gran Premio de República Checa – carrera sprint (ESPN 3)

10:00 FÚTBOL AMISTOSO Grasshoppers-West Ham United (Disney +)

10:00 CICLISMO Tour de Francia – etapa 14 (ESPN)

10:30 RUGBY Mundial U19 11º puesto / Irlanda-España (Disney +)

10:30 RUGBY Mundial U19 séptimo puesto / Gales-Italia (Disney +)

11:00 SEGUNDA DIVISIÓN PROFESIONAL Rentistas-Albion (VTV Plus)

11:00 FÚTBOL AMISTOSO Hansa Rostock-Aston Villa (Disney +)

11:00 MMA PFL África (DIRECTV 320)

11:30 VÓLEY Nations League / Serbia-Canadá (DIRECTV 314)

11:30 INDYCAR SERIES Streets of Toronto – práctica 2 (Disney +)

12:00 RUGBY Amistoso / Sudáfrica-Georgia (Disney +)

12:00 BÁSQUET Mundial femenino U19 / semifinal 2 (DIRECTV 313)

12:00 VÓLEY Nations League / Bulgaria-Polonia (DIRECTV 312)

13:00 RUGBY Mundial U19 tercer puesto / Francia-Argentina (ESPN 2)

13:00 RUGBY Mundial U19 quinto puesto / Inglaterra-Australia (Disney +)

14:00 RUGBY ARGENTINO CUBA-Belgrano Athletic (ESPN 4)

14:30 FÚTBOL ARGENTINO San Lorenzo-Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata (TyC Sports)

14:30 RUGBY ARGENTINO Alumni-Los Tilos (Disney +)

14:30 RUGBY ARGENTINO Newman-SIC (Disney +)

14:30 RUGBY ARGENTINO Hindú-Regatas Bella Vista (Disney +)

14:30 RUGBY ARGENTINO Buenos Aires-San Luis (Disney +)

14:30 RUGBY ARGENTINO La Plata-CASI (Disney +)

15:00 COPA NACIONAL DE CLUBES OFI Río Negro San José-Libertad San Carlos (DIRECTV 310 y Antel TV)

15:00 RUGBY Eliminatorias mundialistas / Brasil-Chile (Disney +)

15:00 MMA PFL Champions Series (DIRECTV 320)

15:30 RUGBY Mundial U19 noveno puesto / Georgia-Escocia (Disney +)

15:30 RUGBY Mundial U19 final / Nueva Zelanda-Francia (Disney +)

15:30 VÓLEY Nations League / Eslovenia-Italia (DIRECTV 312)

15:30 INDYCAR SERIES Streets of Toronto – clasificación (Disney +)

16:00 FÚTBOL AMISTOSO Leyendas River Plate-Leyendas Barcelona (ESPN)

16:00 FÚTBOL AMISTOSO Sevilla-Sunderland (Disney +)

16:00 EUROCOPA FEMENINA Cuartos de final / Francia-Alemania (ESPN 3)

16:30 FÚTBOL ARGENTINO Lanús-Rosario Central (TyC Sports)

16:40 RUGBY AMISTOSO Argentina-Uruguay (ESPN 2)

18:00 SEGUNDA DIVISIÓN PROFESIONAL La Luz-Uruguay Montevideo (VTV Plus)

18:00 COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA Venezuela-Bolivia (DIRECTV 313)

18:45 FÚTBOL ARGENTINO Platense-Vélez Sarsfield (TyC Sports)

18:45 FÚTBOL ARGENTINO Godoy Cruz-Sarmiento (Disney +)

19:00 ASCENSO ARGENTINO Ferro-Deportivo Madryn (DIRECTV 300)

19:00 NBA Summer League / semifinal (ESPN 3)

19:00 UFC 318 Preliminares (ESPN 5)

20:00 MLB Boston Red Sox-Chicago Cubs (ESPN 7)

21:00 FÚTBOL ARGENTINO Instituto de Córdoba-River Plate (ESPN)

21:00 COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA Colombia-Paraguay (DIRECTV 313)

21:00 BOXEO Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios (ESPN 2)

21:00 TENIS Exhibición Nicolás Lapenti-Juan Martín del Potro (DIRECTV 310)

21:00 KARATE Combat 55 – Miami (DIRECTV 320)

21:30 WNBA All Star Game (ESPN 3)

23:00 UFC 318 Max Holloway-Dustin Poirier (Disney +)

23:00 VÓLEY Nations League / Turquía-Argentina (DIRECTV 31)

