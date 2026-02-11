Contenido creado por José Luis Calvete
Agenda deportiva del miércoles 11 de febrero: fútbol, básquet, tenis, hockey y más

Desde la Concachampions hasta la NBA, pasando por la Premier League, la Copa Libertadores y la Copa Argentina.

11.02.2026 00:01

MIÉRCOLES 11

00:00 CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP Tigres-Forge (Disney +)

00:30 NBA LA Lakers-San Antonio Spurs (League Pass)

03:30 HOCKEY PRO LEAGUE masc / Pakistán-Alemania (ESPN 2)

05:30 HOCKEY PRO LEAGUE fem / Australia-Argentina (ESPN 2)

06:00 PÁDEL Riyadh – octavos de final (Disney +)

07:00 TENIS ATP 500 de Rotterdam (Disney +)

07:00 TENIS WTA Catar (Disney +)

10:45 CHAMPIONS ASIA 2 Arkadag-Al Nassr (Disney +)

11:00 HOCKEY PRO LEAGUE masc / India-Bélgica (Disney +)

12:00 FÓRMULA 1 Pruebas de pretemporada (ESPN 2)

13:00 TENIS ATP 250 de Buenos Aires (Disney +)

14:30 CHAMPIONS FEMENINA Leuven-Arsenal (ESPN 4)

14:30 TENIS ATP 250 de Dallas (Disney +)

15:30 TENIS ATP 500 de Rotterdam (Disney +)

16:30 PREMIER LEAGUE Aston Villa-Brighton (Disney +)

16:30 PREMIER LEAGUE Crystal Palace-Burnley (Disney +)

16:30 PREMIER LEAGUE Manchester City-Fulham (Disney +)

16:30 PREMIER LEAGUE Nottingham Forest-Wolverhampton Wanderers (Disney +)

16:30 COPA DE ALEMANIA Bayern Munich-Leipzig (ESPN 2)

16:45 CHAMPIONS FEMENINA Paris FC-Real MADRID (ESPN 4)

17:00 COPA ITALIA Bologna-Lazio (DIRECTV 310)

17:15 PREMIER LEAGUE Sunderland-Liverpool (ESPN)

18:00 SUDAMERICANO FEMENINO U20 Argentina-Bolivia (DIRECTV 312)

18:00 SUDAMERICANO FEMENINO U20 Perú-Brasil (DIRECTV 313)

19:00 COPA ARGENTINA Rosario Central-Sportivo Belgrano (TyC Sports)

20:15 LIGA URUGUAYA DE BÁSQUETBOL Hebraica y Macabi-Malvín (Basquetpass)

21:00 NBA Charlotte Hornets-Atlanta Hawks (League Pass)

21:00 NBA Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards (League Pass)

21:00 NBA Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks (League Pass)

21:00 BÁSQUET ARGENTINO Oberá-Regatas Corrientes (Basquetpass)

21:15 COPA ARGENTINA Central Córdoba-Gimnasia Jujuy (TyC Sports)

21:30 COPA LIBERTADORES Alianza Lima-2 de Mayo (ESPN)

21:30 NBA Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks (ESPN 2 y League Pass)

21:30 NBA Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls (League Pass)

21:30 NBA Brooklyn Nets-Indiana Pacers (League Pass)

21:30 NBA Toronto Raptors-Detroit Pistons (League Pass)

22:00 CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP América-Olimpia (Disney +)

22:00 TENIS ATP 250 de Dallas (Disney +)

22:00 NBA Houston Rockets-LA Clippers (League Pass)

22:00 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves-Portland Trail Blazers (League Pass)

22:00 NBA New Orleans Pelicans-Miami Heat (League Pass)

23:00 NBA Denver Nuggets-Memphis Grizzlies (League Pass)

23:00 NBA Phoenix Suns-Oklahoma City Thunder (League Pass)

23:00 NBA Utah Jazz-Sacramento Kings (League Pass)

23:10 BASKET CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AMERICAS Paisas-Caimanes (DIRECTV 312)

23:59 CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP Monterrey-Xelajú (Disney +)

23:59 NBA Golden State Warriors-San Antonio Spurs (ESPN 2 y League Pass)

