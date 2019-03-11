Passenger volvió a conquistar al público uruguayo con sus dos shows

Noticias

Passenger regresó a Montevideo y brindó dos shows espectaculares, después de telonear hace algunas semanas a Ed Sheeran en el Estadio Centenario.

Tras su participación en febrero, el público lo hizo posible y consiguió que el cantante reagendara toda su gira por Sudamérica y le diera un nuevo lugar a Montevideo.

Tal fue la insistencia de los uruguayos que decidió dar una oportunidad y en apenas cuatro minutos agotó las primeras mil entradas para la primera función.

Apretado de fechas como para realizar un segundo concierto, desafió a todos y agregó una doble función y volvió a suceder lo mismo.

Mike Rosenberg sin dudas enamoró al Uruguay que deliró en las dos funciones del pasado viernes 8 de marzo.

A sala llena y con público mayoritariamente adolescente, Passenger hizo lo suyo y cantó sus principales temas como "Let her go", "Surivours", "Heart son fire", "I hate", entre otros hits.

Tras su gran hit, se desencadenó una ovación gigante que hizo que el cantante agradeciera y prometiera volver en cuanto pueda.

Su fotógrafo y gran compañero de viajes, su amigo Jarrad Seng, a través de Twitter, compartió toda su emoción: "Uruguay, solo lloré dos veces mientras fotografié a Passenger en un show... la otra noche fue una de esas".