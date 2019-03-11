Passenger volvió a conquistar al público uruguayo con sus dos shows

Passenger regresó a Montevideo y brindó dos shows espectaculares, después de telonear hace algunas semanas a Ed Sheeran en el Estadio Centenario.
Tras su participación en febrero, el público lo hizo posible y consiguió que el cantante reagendara toda su gira por Sudamérica y le diera un nuevo lugar a Montevideo.
Tal fue la insistencia de los uruguayos que decidió dar una oportunidad y en apenas cuatro minutos agotó las primeras mil entradas para la primera función.
Apretado de fechas como para realizar un segundo concierto, desafió a todos y agregó una doble función y volvió a suceder lo mismo.
Mike Rosenberg sin dudas enamoró al Uruguay que deliró en las dos funciones del pasado viernes 8 de marzo.
A sala llena y con público mayoritariamente adolescente, Passenger hizo lo suyo y cantó sus principales temas como "Let her go", "Surivours", "Heart son fire", "I hate", entre otros hits.
Tras su gran hit, se desencadenó una ovación gigante que hizo que el cantante agradeciera y prometiera volver en cuanto pueda.
Su fotógrafo y gran compañero de viajes, su amigo Jarrad Seng, a través de Twitter, compartió toda su emoción: "Uruguay, solo lloré dos veces mientras fotografié a Passenger en un show... la otra noche fue una de esas".
URUGUAY - it’s difficult to know what to say . It’s hard to put in to words how it feels to be accepted by a country in the way that you have accepted me . Since coming here a few weeks ago with @teddysphotos the support and love that you guys have shown has been like nothing I’ve ever experienced before . It was a risk to organise a last minute headline show here ... it was a lot of work and meant re routing the tour , changing flights and hotels etc and having faith that if we did it that it would work out . Not only did it work out but the show (and then the second show) both sold out in under 5 minutes .... I’ve never done two concerts in a day before .... i didn’t think it was possible ... but both shows were truly spectacular . Honestly two of the very best that I can remember and your energy as a crowd made it so easy . What happened yesterday is something that I will remember forever . I really hope we can come back again soon - I’ll let you guys know when there is any news on that . In the meantime just know that I am so hugely grateful for everything . All my love . Mike xxx ?? @jarradseng