Tip of the week: ¿Qué quiere decir “sharenting” en inglés?

Negocios y Tendencias

¿Qué es el Tip of the Week?

Aprender inglés, eso que todos tenemos siempre pendiente, y que parece no tener fin, ¿no? ¡Lo sabemos, y por eso ofrecemos este servicio a la comunidad!

El #TIPOFTHEWEEK es una iniciativa de Inc. - (link a: www.inc.com.uy), empresa dedicada a la enseñanza de inglés a adultos. El objetivo es elegir semanalmente una palabra o concepto y ofrecer una explicación accesible y divertida para aquellos que quieran mejorar su inglés. ¿Tenés sugerencias? ¡Nos encantan! ¿Tenés algo que nunca lograron explicarte bien? ¡Contanos y hacemos el intento!

Tip de hoy: Sharenting



Yes.. Mercedes talks quickly... so if you need a little help following the video, or you simply want to look at the vocabulary more in detail, here's the tapescript:

Hello Hello!

Time for another tip of the week, today we're looking at this word

Sharenting : a mixture of the words share and parent.

Sharenting is the extended use of social media to post pictures and news about your kids.

It's basically this, posting pictures of your baby pooping for the first time, a tantrum, something horrible they said, their bad grades, their weird habits. You name it, we've seen it.

There's been a lot of talk about sharenting - some people feel it's an invasion of children's privacy because we don't know how this information will be used and pictures are online forever. it could be material for bullying or it could be a problem for future jobs or positions. Who knows how much money your kids will spend on therapy because of your poop picture.

On the other hand there's human connection, I mean, we all share the same basic joys and fears, and parenting is an essential part of this. So my bonus tip is: don't judge, do whatever you like, but think twice about you post and what could happen if it ends up in the wrong hands, or if your kid sees this in 20 years.

Seguí a Inc. en:

https://www.instagram.com/inc.uruguay/

https://twitter.com/Inc_Uruguay